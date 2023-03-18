A video shared widely on social media appears to show a group of three people attacking another man, throwing punches at him before apparently kicking him in the head.

A fifth person, meanwhile, is lying face-up and sprawled on the floor nearby while the alleged attack is taking place.

The video of the incident is below - viewer discretion is advised as the content is graphic.

We have also muted the video.

In the unmuted version of the video, onlookers are heard to scream one of the alleged attackers apparently kicks another man in the face, and a sickening thud is heard.

The incident happened near Ebbw Vale Police Station, in Bethcar Street, at around 5.55pm on Saturday, March 11.

An ambulance was called, but the injured man reportedly refused medical treatment.

Police have confirmed that one suspect has been identified and is under the age of 18.

"Active enquiries are ongoing," a Gwent Police spokesperson said, urging anyone who could help the investigation to come forward.

"We are thankful for details already provided by the public and ask for anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to us to do so," they added.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300079742.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."