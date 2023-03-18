WE ARE all looking forward to summer and the sunshine it normally brings.

So here are some pictures from our archives of people from around Gwent enjoying sunnier weather down the years.

Crowds enjoying the sunshine at the Big Cheese at Caerphilly Castle in July 2004

Crowds enjoying the sunshine at the Big Cheese at Caerphilly Castle in July 2004

Tom and Sharon Edmunds walk their dog Fizz in the sunshine at the Black Rock picnic site near Sudbrook in June 2005

Tom and Sharon Edmunds walk their dog Fizz in the sunshine at the Black Rock picnic site near Sudbrook in June 2005

Cameron Crandon and Curtis Murphy, both four, play in the swimming pool at Tredegar Park in August 2005

(L-R) Cameron Crandon and Curtis Murphy, both four, play in the swimming pool at Tredegar Park in August 2005

The Good Friday sunshine brought out the crowds at Greenmeadow Community Farm in April 2006

Crowds enjoying the sunshine at Greenmeadow Community Farm on Good Friday, April 2006

Nursery children enjoying the sunshine at Oakdale Infants School in July 2006

Nursery children enjoying the sunshine at Oakdale Infants School in July 2006

Elizabeth Scarpato and her son Kori from Pill enjoy their lunch in the sunshine in Newport city centre in May 2008

Elizabeth Scarpato and her son Kori aged from Pill enjoy their lunch in the sunshine in Newport city centre in May 2008

Steve Rowlands basks in the sunshine near his floating tea room at the canal basin in Pontymoile in December 2008

Steve Rowlands basks in the sunshine near his floating tea room at the canal basin in Pontymoile in December 2008

The first Blaenavon Light Industrial New Wave Gamelan workshop took place at the Blaenavon World Heritage Centre in April 2010

The first Blaenavon Light Industrial New Wave Gamelan workshop took place at the Blaenavon World Heritage Centre in April 2010. Old spanners, decommissioned aqualung cylinders, gear sprockets and car wheel rims were among items used as percussion instruments. The workshop was being led by Chrys Blanchard, back left, the expert behind the three-year project based in Blaenavon. In the foreground, playing the car wheel rims is Hannah Clint of Blaenavon

Crowds taking in the dragon boat racing at Monmouth Rowing Club in June 2010

Crowds taking in the dragon boat racing at Monmouth Rowing Club in June 2010

Leah Taylor, left, and Bethany Rodgers doing some Welsh studies in warm spring sunshine on the promenade area that adjoins many of the classrooms at The Archbishop Rowan Williams Church school in Caldicot in March 2011

Leah Taylor, left, and Bethany Rodgers doing some Welsh studies in warm spring sunshine on the promenade area that adjoins many of the classrooms at The Archbishop Rowan Williams Church school in Caldicot in March 2011

Joanne Nicholas in the Pontypool Carnival procession in the town centre in July 2011

Joanne Nicholas in the Pontypool Carnival procession in the town centre in July 2011

Rachel Rice pictured enjoying the sunshine in the grounds of Tredegar Park in Newport. Picture: Mike Urwin

Rachel Rice pictured enjoying the sunshine in the grounds of Tredegar Park in Newport. Picture: Mike Urwin