LOOK back at flooding through Gwent in these pictures from our archive.

Gwent, over the years, has been hit by flooding from heavy rain and over-flowing rivers.

This selection of pictures from our archive show some of the damage done, some of the clean up operations and some of the moves made to prevent further flooding in certain areas.

South Wales Argus: ABERGAVENNY HIGH RIVER SWA PIC PETE DASH 02.01.03 THE RIVER USK RUNNING HIGH AT ABERGAVENNY ENDS

The River Usk running high at Abergavenny in January 2003

South Wales Argus: BS 4.7.03 WINNER JASMINE SULLIVAN AGE 9 OF THE CHILDRENS ART EXHIBITION TO MARK THE 2ND ANNIVERSARY OF COLLAPSE OF ISCA ROAD FLOOD DEFENCE WALL.

Jasmine Sullivan, nine, with her winning entry to the children's art exhibition to mark the second anniversary of the Isca Road flood defence wall in July 2003

South Wales Argus: ARGUS-MARK 04-02-04 THE RIVER USK HAS BURST ITS BANKS AT TREDUNNOCK

The River Usk burst its banks at Tredunnock in February 2004

South Wales Argus: CHEPSTOW FLOODS. ARGUS SEAN HEALEY 24/08/04. BERYL JONES SURVEYS SOME OF THE DAMAGE THE FLOOD HAD CAUSED TO HER ANTIQUES AND FURNITURE SHOP IN CHEPSTOW.

Beryl Jones surveys some of the damage flooding caused to her antiques and furniture shop in Chepstow in August 2004

South Wales Argus: CHEPSTOW FLOODS. ARGUS SEAN HEALEY 24/08/04. CHEPSTOW MAYOR PHIL HOBSON STARTS THE CLEAN-UP AT THE GATE HOUSE AFTER WATER BEGAN POURING THROUGH THE ROOF DURING THE FLOOD.

Chepstow Mayor Phil Hobson stats the clean-up at the Gate House after water began pouring through the roof during flooding in August 2004

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 23.09.04 USK FLOOD PROTECTION SCHEME MACHINERY WORKING ON THE FLOOD PROTECTION SCHEME ON THE RIVER USK IN CAERLEON

Machinery working on the flood protection scheme on the River Usk in Caerleon  in September 2004

South Wales Argus: swa/mike lewis...13.6.05 reporter jane residents of isca road, caerleon, from left, dorothy jones, lin and tony gray, (ok), at the new flood defence wall

Residents of Isca Road, Caerleon, (L-R) Dorothy Jones, Lin and Tony Gray, at the then-new flood defence wall in June 2005

South Wales Argus: SWA NICK MORRISH 03-12-05 SHANE PROTHEROE WALKS THROUGH FLOOD WATER AT JAMES PARRY COAL MERCHANTS ON THE WESTERN INDUSTRIAL ESTATE NEAR CAERLEON

Shane Protheroe walkes through floodwater at James Parry Coal merchants on the Western Industrial Estate near Caerleon in December 2005

South Wales Argus: Argus-Mark 25-11-06 (L-R) Lewis Bignell aged 12 Callum Paul aged 11 Sophie Bignell aged 9 and Rebekah Stibbs aged 10 run through the flood waters in Machen

Lewis Bignell, 12, Callum Paul, 11, Sophie Bignell, nine, and Rebekah Stibbs, 10m run through the flood waters in Machen in November 2006

South Wales Argus: FLOODING SWA PIC PETE DASH 11.01.07 THIS FOUR WHEEL DRIVE HAD NO DIFFICULTY NEGOTIATING THE FLOOD WATER AT GELLIGROES ENDS

This four-wheel drive had no difficulty negotiating flood water at Gelligroes in January 2007

South Wales Argus: Argus-Mark Reporter-Darren 18-01-07 Traffic negotiates flood waters on Stephenson Street Newport.

Traffic negotiates flood waters on Stephenson Street Newport in January 2007

South Wales Argus: ARTS Hay Weather 3

Festival-goers at a very damp Hay Festival