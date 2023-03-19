Gwent, over the years, has been hit by flooding from heavy rain and over-flowing rivers.

This selection of pictures from our archive show some of the damage done, some of the clean up operations and some of the moves made to prevent further flooding in certain areas.

The River Usk running high at Abergavenny in January 2003

Jasmine Sullivan, nine, with her winning entry to the children's art exhibition to mark the second anniversary of the Isca Road flood defence wall in July 2003

The River Usk burst its banks at Tredunnock in February 2004

Beryl Jones surveys some of the damage flooding caused to her antiques and furniture shop in Chepstow in August 2004

Chepstow Mayor Phil Hobson stats the clean-up at the Gate House after water began pouring through the roof during flooding in August 2004

Machinery working on the flood protection scheme on the River Usk in Caerleon in September 2004

Residents of Isca Road, Caerleon, (L-R) Dorothy Jones, Lin and Tony Gray, at the then-new flood defence wall in June 2005

Shane Protheroe walkes through floodwater at James Parry Coal merchants on the Western Industrial Estate near Caerleon in December 2005

Lewis Bignell, 12, Callum Paul, 11, Sophie Bignell, nine, and Rebekah Stibbs, 10m run through the flood waters in Machen in November 2006

This four-wheel drive had no difficulty negotiating flood water at Gelligroes in January 2007

Traffic negotiates flood waters on Stephenson Street Newport in January 2007

Festival-goers at a very damp Hay Festival