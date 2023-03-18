Crown Hill Topsoil and Aggregates Ltd was brought before Newport Magistrates' Court on March 8, where a 50-year-old man, appearing on behalf of the firm, admitted one charge of damaging or destroying a breeding site or resting place of a wild European protected species.

Court records show the offence took place at Ifton Quarry in Monmouthshire, which is a breeding site of wild great crested newts.

Away from the court, Gwent Police said "an employee of the company excavated the habitat site using plant machinery, despite it being the subject of a great crested newt relocation programme" in June last year.

"This site at Ifton Quarry is regarded as one of the most important sites in the UK, and the loss of the great crested newts will significantly impact the species for years to come," the police added.

After pleading guilty to the offence in court, the company was order by magistrates to pay a total of £2,885, comprising a fine and court costs.

Following the hearing, Gwent Police constable Mark Powell said: "Police forces across Wales are successfully working with Natural Resources Wales and the National Wildlife Crime Unit to investigate and prosecute those responsible for committing wildlife and rural crime offences.

"It's so important to preserve already dwindling protected native species such as great crested newts, and we welcome sentences of this magnitude which I believe will go a long way to deter others from committing future offences."