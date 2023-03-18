A group found the remains last weekend while searching for Jamie Moreno, a Cardiff man who hasn't been seen for nearly three years.

Mr Moreno was last seen at 2.45pm on Llanedeyrn Road on Monday, March 23, 2020.

He had his phone and wallet with him, but his bank cards have not been used since that day.

Police launched a missing persons investigation, and friends and family who "have never given up hope" of finding Mr Moreno have spent the last three years searching for him and appealing for information about his disappearance.

It was one such "community search party" looking for the "long-term" missing man which found the remains in woodland in Pentwyn, Cardiff, on Sunday, March 12.

South Wales Police was called to the scene at 10.42am that day, and began investigating the scene.

In an update, the force told the Argus the investigation was continuing.

"Jamie’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers while the formal identification process and post-mortem examination is carried out," a South Wales Police spokesperson said.