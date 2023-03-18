The Welsh Government bought the site for £4.25 million last year, and the owners of Green Man laid out plans for the site.

At a meeting with county representatives on March 17, the organisers of the plan have stated that, despite their history with other events, the money will not be used for a Green Man sized festival.

The emerging plans instead look to create a new "sustainable rural enterprise" that they say will generate £23 million for the local economy, provide at least 38 new full-time jobs and support 300 local jobs through its supply chain.

The managing director and owner of the company behind the Green Man Festival, Fiona Stewart, said: “I am absolutely passionate about being able to use the success of the Green Man brand to help bring about greater economic growth in Powys and Mid Wales and provide new opportunities for young people in particular.

"Our vision is aligned with Powys Council, and the Welsh Government’s ambitions for bringing greater prosperity to rural Mid Wales and I very much hope we can work together along with the local communities to realise this opportunity."

The meeting was called by the Welsh Government and was attended by officials and elected representatives from Powys Council, Talybont on Usk Community Council, and the Brecon Beacons National Parks Authority.

At the meeting, Green Man identified a number of key issues for the area which they say their plan addresses.

They said that continuing the farm’s existing agricultural activities and developing regenerative farming practises will have a positive impact on the environment.

They also aim to enhance the existing accommodation at Gilestone Farm by turning it into a green eco-retreat, with glamping and rented accommodation, to boost local tourism.

The plan also includes an initiative to support existing businesses to grow and creating new enterprises such as a brewery, bakery and baking school.

As well as this, the hub will provide apprentices and training opportunities for young people from across Powys, creating a permanent home for Green Man Trust, the festival’s charitable arm.

Green Man hopes that the development of a creative hub would help grow creative industries across Mid-Wales by establishing an anchor institute for existing businesses and start-ups.