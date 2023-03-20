United Utilities, Severn Trent Water and Thames Water, are reportedly collaborating on a proposal to transport water from the Lake Vyrnwy reservoir in Powys to the Thames basin, the companies have said they remain at an “exceedingly early stage” of the planning process and that it could be some time before the project reaches final consent.

Severn Trent and United Utilities have both said the proposal, one of several options reportedly being explored, would not take any additional water from the reservoir, redistributing the water already being transported elsewhere to meet demand in the capital.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “As required by legislation, and to address the challenges of population growth right across the UK, Severn Trent and Wrexham-based Hafren Dyfrdwy are exploring many options to meet water demand from 2050 and beyond.

“All options being explored are currently proposals, none are certain. This one in particular explores redistributing water from Lake Vyrnwy, with no additional water taken.”

The proposal is “one of many options” that Severn Trent and Hafren Dyfrdwy are exploring as long term options to meet water demand from 2050 and beyond.

The company also stated that any new schemes affecting Wales would involve a further and full consultation taking into account the views of the Welsh people.

For the plan to be finalised, the individual water resource management plans of Thames Water, Severn Trent and United Utilities will all have to be agreed, which will be around October 2023. The water transfer plans will then be agreed upon later.

Dan Rogerson, chair of Water Resources West, said: “Water Resources West is one of five regional groups across England and Wales bringing together water companies and regulators to collaborate on the country’s future water supply resilience.

“Our plans, which aim to make best use of water availability, are now in the public domain having recently gone through consultation. There are no plans to take any additional water from Wales to England, water that currently goes to North West England would be diverted at times to the South East.

“The development of water resources is handled in a much more collaborative way these days compared to previous times and Natural Resources Wales along with the Welsh government have been involved in these plans from the outset.

“The plans include creating extra value for Wales through land management work around the Upper Severn and the Dee catchments which would improve water quality and biodiversity and reduce flood risk.”