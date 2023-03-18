The driver has been arrested on suspicion of a string of motoring offences, Gwent Police said.

He was involved in the crash at about 7.50pm on Friday (March 17) in Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly.

One pedestrian, a 67-year-old woman from the Caerphilly area, has died and her family is being supported by specialist officers, police said.

A second pedestrian, a 58-year-old man from the Caerphilly area, is "in a critical condition in hospital".

A 48-year-old man, from the Caerphilly area, has been arrested on suspicion of four offences: death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and driving while under the influence of drugs.

He remains in police custody being questioned.

Gwent Police has now appealed to the public for help with their investigation.

"If you were in the area at the time, have dashcam footage or any information that could help please call 101, quoting 2300086726, or you can call direct message on Facebook or Twitter," a spokesperson for the force said.