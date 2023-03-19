Witnesses reported seeing several police cars parked at the scene while officers carried out enquiries in Pontypool Park.

In a statement to the Argus today, Sunday, Gwent Police confirmed a man had been found dead.

The force had been called to the park at 7.43am after reports a body had been found "in the river".

The "body of a male was recovered" and identified, a police spokesperson said, adding that the man's family and next of kin had been notified.

"Nothing appears suspicious" about the man's death at this time but the investigation is "ongoing", the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information which could help the police should call 101 quoting incident number 107 of March 18.