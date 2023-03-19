Plaid Cymru activist and former councillor Daniel Llewellyn died, aged 36, on March 17.

Members of the party have led tributes to Mr Llewellyn over the weekend.

Described as a "longstanding campaigner and local activist", he served as a Plaid Cymru community councillor for Bedwas ward in Caerphilly between 2019 and 2022, and also stood as Plaid Cymru’s candidate in Newport East during the 2021 Senedd election.

Leading the tributes, Senedd member Delyth Jewell said: "It is with immense sadness that we in Plaid bid farewell to our dear friend Daniel Llewellyn.

"Dan was a stalwart of the party in Bedwas, had served as a community councillor and stood for election on numerous occasions.

"He was a true community champion who loved the place where he was from, and who wanted to help the people living there.

"Dan has died at a cruelly young age, and he will be missed by so many people. My thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved him."

Fellow Senedd member Peredur Owen Griffiths said: "I was so sorry to hear of the untimely and tragic death of Daniel Llewellyn.

"He was a proud veteran and passionate Plaid Cymru activist, a former community councillor and Senedd candidate.

"We will miss his loyalty and dedication. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this difficult time."

Plaid Cymru's national chairman Marc Jones added: "It’s tragic to learn of Daniel’s passing at such a young age.

"Daniel was a dedicated Plaid Cymru activist, standing as a candidate for the party on many occasions, and having served his community passionately as a local councillor.

"My thoughts go out to his friends and family at this difficult time."