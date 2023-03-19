Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced last week the 5p per litre cut in fuel duty would be retained for another 12 months, and fuel duty would not increase in line with inflation.

This will save the average driver £100 over the next 12 months, Mr Hunt said.

UK Government figures show the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel at UK forecourts is around £1.47 and £1.67 respectively.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: "The cut has given drivers some much-needed relief in what has been the most torrid year ever at the pumps, with price records being broken even after duty was cut.

"Given the importance of driving for consumers and businesses, duty should be kept low to help fight inflation."

Prices reached record highs of £1.92 for petrol and £1.99 for diesel in July last year, largely due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leading to an increase in the cost of oil.

Here we've taken a look at the cheapest places to fill up across the Gwent region.

The information below is for unleaded petrol prices as listed on petrolprices.com on March 19 at 4pm.

Where is the cheapest petrol in Blaenau Gwent?





Murco Brynmawr: 141.7p

Morrisons Ebbw Vale: 141.9p

Tesco Abertillery : 141.9p

Tesco Ebbw Vale: 141.9p

Gulf Ebbw Vale: 142.9p

Gulf Tredegar: 142.9p

Where is the cheapest petrol in Caerphilly county borough?





Texaco Pontymister, Commercial Street: 142.8p

Tesco Risca: 142.9p

Asda Caerphilly: 143.7p

Morrisons Caerphilly: 143.7p

Asda Blackwood: 146.7p

Where is the cheapest petrol in Monmouthshire?





BP Abergavenny: 139.9p

Esso Abergavenny: 140.9p

Shell Abergavenny: 143.9p

Gulf Caldicot: 145.7p

BP Caldicot: 147.9p

Texaco Chepstow: 147.9p

Tesco Chepstow: 147.9p

Where is the cheapest petrol in Newport?





Morrisons Rogerstone: 143.7p

Tesco Maesglas: 143.9p

Asda Pill: 145.7p

Asda Duffryn: 145.7p

Sainsburys Newport: 145.9p

Where is the cheapest petrol in Torfaen?





Sainsburys Cwmbran: 141.9p

Tesco Pontypool: 141.9p

Morrisons Cwmbran: 142.9p

Texaco Cwmbran: 142.9p

Gulf Pontypool: 143.9p

Texaco Pontypool: 143.9p