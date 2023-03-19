The girl and a 20-year-old-man, who was also hospitalised, were both pedestrians when they were involved in the crash with a car in the Griffithstown area of Pontypool.

The incident happened at around 12.25pm in Station Road.

Police and paramedics were rushed to the scene and a section of the road was closed for around two and a half hours.

The two pedestrians were taken to hospital "for assessment of their injuries", a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.

Their injuries "are not thought to be life-threatening".

The road was closed to allow for vehicle recovery but has since re-opened.