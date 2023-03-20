Lawyers are investigating the potential for Wye Valley residents to sue chicken producers whose farming on an industrial scale is helping to pollute the River Wye.

It is believed that people whose property lies within the River Wye catchment area may have a good prospect of bringing a civil claim against companies involved in the production of poultry in the area.

The River Wye catchment has been at the forefront of the expansion of the chicken industry in the UK and researchers estimate the area houses upwards of 20 million birds at any one time.

It is alleged that the high intensity farming is badly affecting the water quality of the River Wye to which landowners and others have a right under common law.

Landowners, businesses, wildlife organisations and clubs such as swimming, angling and water sports organisations may have the right to use the watercourse and the right to receive water in its natural state without undue interference in its quality or quantity.

The civil claim is likely to allege that poultry producers generating significant quantities of phosphorous-rich manure which leach into the soil and into the river are, among other things, raising phosphorous levels which cause algal blooms which in turn cause biodiversity loss.

The civil claim is being investigated by a team led by Leigh Day partner Oliver Holland.

Mr Holland said: “The pollution of the River Wye has reached such an extent that some predict it will suffer irreversible harm within a couple of years.

"Local businesses, landowners, wildlife groups and sports organisations all recognise the decline of this special natural environment.

"The work of dedicated researchers and conservationists has revealed the acute harm caused to the river, and as a result, to those who live in its catchment.

"We believe poultry producers have a case to answer for their role in bringing this deplorable situation about. We urge all those who think they may have been impacted by this urgent issue to contact us.”