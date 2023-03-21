OWEN PAYNE, 19, of Purcell Square, Newport was ordered to pay £1,322 in fines, costs and a surcharge for two counts of using a road when a tyre had the ply or cord exposed.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

BONNIE JONES, 21, of Brynavon, Blaenavon, was banned from driving for six months after she was found guilty after a trial of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £114 in a fine and a surcharge.

BETHAN DAVIES, 24, of Brynbach Street, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at Lakeside Retail Park on February 25.

She was fined £207 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £83 surcharge.

MEGAN DAVIES, 27, of Bevan Avenue, Tredegar, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and failing to provide a specimen.

She was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 17 months and must pay £300 in fines, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

SHANE PRICE, 35, of North Avenue, Tredegar, was jailed for 21 weeks after he admitted having a knife in public on March 11.

He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

KIERON LEWIS, 25, of Livingstone Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £560 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted driving without insurance on Cardiff Road on August 20, 2022.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

BRANDON HAM, 28, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca, was ordered to pay £476 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on August 27, 2022.

His driving licence was endorsed with five points.

SHAUNI LOUISE HOOPE, 29, of Wellington Road, Talywain, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £74 in a fine and a surcharge after she admitted speeding on the A472 at Skew Fields on March 14, 2022.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

ADAM WAKEFIELD, 31, of Orchard Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the A4042 on November 11, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ROBERT JONES, 34, of Agincourt Street, Newport was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on Bettws Lane on August 28, 2022 with a cannabis derivative in his blood.

He was fined £369 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

JAMES HARDY, 39, of River Row, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on August 21, 2022.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.