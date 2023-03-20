Gavin Emmett, 32, from Abertillery was jailed for 16 months just before Christmas and was back at Cardiff Crown Court for a proceeds of crime hearing.

The defendant made £6,255 from trafficking the class B drug, prosecutor Gareth James said.

The same amount will be seized after £7,000 was taken from him at the time of his arrest and is therefore already in the hands of Gwent Police.

When Emmett was sentenced last December Mr James said the defendant was sending text bombs to potential customers.

He already had two previous conviction for supplying the class B drug.

“The defendant had a substantial customer base,” Mr James told the court.

“He was an established cannabis dealer with relevant previous convictions.”

Emmett would offer his customers credit for drugs “on tick”.

The defendant, of High Street, Six Bells, Abertillery, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

The offence was committed between March and September 2022.

Jeffrey Jones, representing the defendant, said in mitigation that his client was the carer for his gravely ill wife as well as his two grandchildren.

Judge Christopher Vosper KC also ordered that the phone he used for the text bombs be forfeited and destroyed and Emmett must also pay a £187 victim surcharge.