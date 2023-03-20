Teddy has spent the past seven days trapped inside a damaged building on Clydach Road, Morriston following the explosion last Monday, March 13.

The incident which occurred at an address on the junction of Clydach Road and Field Close in Morriston is believed to have been a gas explosion, although is currently under investigation.

The explosion claimed the life of 68-year-old Brian Davies and resulted in three other people being taken to hospital.

Two properties were "extensively damaged" by the explosion while neighbouring properties were also affected.

RSPCA Llys Nini posted an appeal on Twitter last Wednesday for any sittings of Teddy.

The RSPCA along with the help of Swansea and District Cats located the cat the following day but were unable to get to him.

Teddy remained trapped in the building until Sunday when he was finally rescued with some help from the South Wales Police.

Following the rescue, South Wales Police Swansea took to Twitter to announce the good news.

A South Wales Police spokesperson on Twitter said: "After such sad events that have taken place on Clydach Road Morriston this week, some great news that Teddy the cat has been found safe and well by PCSOs Reed & Howells, also Sally Hyman, RSPCA Lly Nini.

"Teddy has spent the past seven days inside the damaged building in Morriston."

He has now been reunited with his family.

🌤️A bit of good news after what has been a difficult couple of days



I am happy to report that Ethan has been reunited with Fern following yesterdays incident in Morriston. @LlysNini have been looking after Fern. If anyone knows of any pets displaced please contact them. pic.twitter.com/cBUe2PSmTo — Carolyn Harris MP (@carolynharris24) March 14, 2023

Teddy's rescue comes just days after another family pet was found after going missing following the Morriston explosion.

Fern the cat, was also found by RSPCA Llys Nini just days after the incident and was reunited with her owner.