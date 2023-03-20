Unite Union announced this morning 1400 offshore workers across five companies will strike in the coming weeks seeking a better deal on jobs, pay and conditions.

The action will hit major oil and gas operators including BP, CNRI, EnQuest, Harbour, Ithaca, Shell and Total.

Unite predicts the strike action will bring platforms and offshore installations to a ‘standstill’ due to the specialised roles its members undertake.

Around 1400 off-shore workers across 5 companies are going to go on strike.@LouisaJamesITV reports. pic.twitter.com/FdVzj35WxX — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 20, 2023

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Oil and gas companies have been given free rein to enjoy massive windfall profits in the North Sea; drilling concessions are effectively licences to print money.

“1400 offshore workers are now set to take strike action against these employers who are raking it but refusing to give them a fair share of the pie.

"This will create a tsunami of industrial unrest in the offshore sector.

“Unite will support these members every step of the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

The prospective action includes electrical, production and mechanical technicians in addition to deck crew, scaffolders, crane operators, pipefitters, platers, and riggers.

All these working for Bilfinger UK Limited, Stork construction, Petrofac Facilities Management, the Wood Group UK Limited and Sparrows Offshore Services.

John Boland, Unite industrial officer, added: “Unite has received unprecedented support in favour of industrial action in the UK Continental Shelf.

The profits of Britain's biggest firms have gone up 89%.



It’s runaway profiteering that drives up prices – not workers’ pay.



Find out how 👉 https://t.co/KQFd7Vt1q1 pic.twitter.com/eRUMP6cMlc — Unite the union: join a union (@unitetheunion) March 13, 2023

"It is the biggest mandate we have received in a generation in the offshore sector.

"There is no doubt that this is directly linked to oil and gas companies reaping record profits while the workforce gets scraps from the table.

“Unite’s members are angry at the corporate greed being shown by offshore operators and contractors.

"Now these major global companies are set to face the consequences as dozens of offshore platforms will be brought to a standstill in a matter of weeks.”