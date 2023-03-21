Starbucks are seeking planning permission to put a drive-through on the Nantgarw roundabout, Caerphilly next to the Land Rover garage.

The application which is going through Rhonda Cynon Taf Council details that the 1800 sq. ft drive through would have six electric vehicle chargers, new entrance, and additional rear access to the adjacent service centre.

However, members of the community believe the proposed application is dangerous due to the busy roundabout.

The chain has put forward an application to open a drive-through on the Nantgarw roundabout (Image: PA)

In an objection letter Corinne Scott said: “Further exit and entry points anywhere near to this roundabout is quite simply dangerous – this is an extremely busy stretch of road with traffic travelling close to if not in excess to the 40mph speed limit.

“To add further traffic turning out of new junctions not at the speed of oncoming traffic will undoubtedly lead to accidents.

“This development will also add to the traffic flow, which is already congested during peak teams resulting in increased carbon emissions.

“Another concern is that the extended opening times mean the café will be viewed as a meeting area for teenagers, thereby increasing the risks to residents of the nearby Castle View estate.”

There are also concerns that the chain will take business away from local traders.

In a Facebook post Caerphilly’s Esquires Coffee said: “Save your local community coffee shop.

“Save lives - the roads are too busy already.”

You can find the appliation here.