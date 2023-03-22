A MAN was remanded in custody after he appeared at Newport Crown Court accused of child sex offences.
Joel Gillard, 30, from Ebbw Vale has been charged with causing/inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity and making indecent images of a child.
The prosecution claims the alleged offences took place between April 30, 2020 and August 22, 2022.
Gillard, of no fixed abode, did not enter a plea.
The defendant appeared in court via video link form Parc Prison, Bridgend and the case was adjourned.
