Multiple retailers including Clintons, Homesense and Marks and Spencer among others are also set to shut some high street shops in the coming weeks.

17,145 shops on high streets and in other locations closed in 2022 - which was an increase of 51% on the year before, according to research from the Centre for Retail Research (CRR).

This is the equivalent of about 47 shops shutting their doors every day last year, the CRR reported.

Argos, Iceland, B&M and more have stores closing this month. (PA) (Image: PA)

Here are the high-street sites pulling their shutters for the final time this month - is your local on the list?

Argos

The catalogue retailer already closed its Coatbridge branch in Lanarkshire, Scotland on March 11 with further branches to follow later in the year.

Its ts Cardiff Bay store is reportedly closing in July will the Newport branch to shut later in the summer.

The closures come amid plans to integrate its standalone shops into counters within the supermarket chain Sainsbury's.

The supermarket giant has also announced its intentions to close two Argos depots over the next three years including Basildon, Essex, and a depot in Heywood, Greater Manchester.

B&M

B&M has announced that it will be closing its branches in Queens Drive Retail Park in Kilmarnock and Boucher Road, Belfast on March 26.

On March 29, its shop in the Broadwalk Shopping Centre in Bristol will also close.

It comes after B&M closed its store in the Maesglas Retail Park in Newport earlier in March.

That being said, a new B&M site in Barnsley opened on March 4 and a store is expected to open in Scunthorpe soon too.

Clintons

Clintons Cards closed its Whitehaven branch on King Street on March 19.

By the end of next month, its Market Street, Bolton site is set to follow but a closure date is yet to be confirmed.

Homesense

Homesense is reportedly shutting the doors of its Swansea branch this month and relocating to Parc Trostre Retail Park in Llanelli.

The home furnishing brand also closed its store in Manchester Arndale shut earlier in March.

Iceland

Iceland is due to close more sites by the end of this month.

Its supermarkets in South Street, Newport, on the Isle of Wight, and in St Catherine’s Place, Bedminster, Bristol are set to shut their doors on March 25.

The retailer's branch in Deiniol Centre, Bangor, Wales is then expected to follow on March 27.

The news comes after Iceland closed supermarkets at Bromsgrove, Worcestershire and Basingstoke, Hampshire and its branch in White Rose Centre, Rhyl.

Marks and Spencer, Iceland, M&Co and more have all announced site closures. ( PA/ James Manning) (Image: PA/ James Manning)

Marks & Spencer

On March 31, Marks & Spencer will close its Fenchurch Street store in London.

It comes after the announcement that it was closing 67 of its larger shops amid a large overhaul of the company.

The posh supermarket announced last year that it was closing 67 of its larger shops as part of a major restructure of its business.

In January 2023, the retailer announced that it aims to open 20 new shops across the UK in a move that will create more than 3,400 jobs.

Eight full-line stores in shopping centres are planned to open in locations such as the Bullring in Birmingham and the Trafford Centre in Manchester, as well in as retail parks and high streets across key cities.

It also will open 12 new food halls, including in Stockport, Barnsley and the seaside town of Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland.

M&Co

M&Co will be closing its stores in Wick and Fort William on March 25 with six more sites to follow on April 1.

The April closures include stores in Lewes, Gosport, Belper, Beccles, Newquay and Lerwick.

M&Co fell into administration for the second time in two years in December 2022.