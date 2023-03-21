A PAEDOPHILE has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a 14-year-old schoolgirl following a sting operation.
Justyn Evans, 41, from Newport admitted committing three offences between November 20, 2019 and June 1, 2020.
He was sentenced to a two-year community order and has to register as a sex offence for the next five years.
Evans, of Catherine Close, Duffryn, was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and has to attend 31 sessions of the Horizon sex offender programme.
At Newport Magistrates’ Court District Judge David Webster imposed a six-month curfew on the defendant to remain indoors between 6pm and 6am.
Evans will have to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.
