Severn Area Rescue Association is a group of volunteers ready to assist in all manor of emergencies and rescue operations.

In 1990 the organisation reached a pivotal moment when land was purchased to create a lifeboat station at Beachley.

The site was purchased with money from Wyedean School and from public donations.

It meant boats no longer had to be towed from Tutshill, making response times faster. Here's a look at SARA over the years.

101-year-old Ethel Mclean rides in a lifeboat during a SARA open day in 1994.

A SARA rescue operation in 1993.

The opening of the first riverside boat station turned a dream into a reality for Sarah in 1993.

The SARA team lift a casualty up the cliff face.

A SARA rescue operation in 1993.

SARA members Rosemary Price and Jamie Mitchell prepare for a mock rescue at Beachely in 1993.

SARA set up a thank you placard on the site of a lifeboat station at Beachley, a site created with public donations. Clive Jackson is holding the sign in 1990.

Volunteers from SARA, the Severn Area Rescue Association.

Families speed down the River Severn on the SARA6, the station's emergency standby boat. Photos credit: Dom Thompson - Expoja Photography.