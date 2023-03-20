RIVER rescuers SARA have been saving lives in and around the River Severn for the last 50 years.
Severn Area Rescue Association is a group of volunteers ready to assist in all manor of emergencies and rescue operations. In 1990 the organisation reached a pivotal moment when land was purchased to create a lifeboat station at Beachley. The site was purchased with money from Wyedean School and from public donations. It meant boats no longer had to be towed from Tutshill, making response times faster. Here's a look at SARA over the years.
