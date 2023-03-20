On Saturday The Argus reported that a 67-year-old woman had died, it has now been revealed that a 58-year-old man has also died.

The 58-year-old man was previously "in a critical condition in hospital".

Both pedestrians are from the Caerphilly area, their families are receiving support from specialist officers.

The crash happened at around 7.50pm on Friday (March 17) in Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly.

A 48-year-old man from the Caerphilly area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

He was later charged with this offence and was remanded to custody to appear before Newport Magistrates Court in the afternoon of Monday 20 March.

A section of Nantgarw Road, near the Station Inn pub, was closed for several hours on Friday night while the emergency services attended the scene.

Gwent Police has now appealed to the public for help with their investigation.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time or any motorists with dashcam footage to contact us.

“Call 101, quoting log reference 2300086726, or you can direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”