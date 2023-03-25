Pupils of Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod, Caerphilly celebrated Holi, a Hindu festival which honours the start of spring and new life.

The school has been nominated in this year’s fifth annual South Wales Schools & Education Awards for the above and beyond award.

The awards recognise the hard work and dedication of schools across Gwent.

Mirain Sellick year one and two teacher said: “As part of our diverse and inclusive school curriculum it’s important to us that the pupils experience different cultures and about the world around them.

Pupils celebrate the festival of Holi (Image: Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod)

“The children thoroughly enjoyed learning about Holi traditions before taking to the school yard to take part in different activities to earn their paint colour.

“Both children and staff were covered in different colours by the end and made for a very unforgettable and memorable experience for all.

“The children all left with huge smile on their faces and a lot of parents commented how much fun their children had.”

The primary school in Caerphilly recently came together to support a six-year-old pupil diagnosed with leukaemia.

Dylan Williams, six, a pupil at Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod, was diagnosed in October and is not able to currently attend school due to his treatment.

Dylan’s treatment is estimated to take up to three years.

Dylan Williams (Image: Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod)

Staff at the primary school climbed the equivalent of the world’s tallest mountain between them to raise money for the year 2 pupil.

Speaking to the Argus in February deputy headteacher Aled Hopton said: “Our school is a family – this is what we refer to as.

“Us teachers pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones and it was a personal challenge for all of us.

“Between the 12 of us we climbed Pen y Fan enough times to match the equivalent of Mount Everest, which took 20 climbs all together.”

Last year St Martin's school in Caerphilly won school of the year at the school awards, and headmaster Lee Jarvis said it has helped the schools confidence.

South Wales Schools and Education Awards School of the year (Image: Newsquest)

