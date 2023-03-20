Library Place shopping arcade in Chepstow town centre is being advertised for sale online.

The arcade comprises five ground floor retail units, a gym and single residential apartment.

Located on the primary thoroughfare between the town's principal car park (Welsh Street Car Park) and the High Street, nearby businesses include Lloyds bank, Coventry Building Society, Wilko, M&S Foodhall and Chepstow Library.

The arcade is made up of:

Unit 3 - Occupied by First Stop Stationers Limited and arranged over ground floor only. The unit is fitted out for a retail unit consisting an open plan sales area with ancillary accommodation, staff kitchen and WC to the rear

Unit 3a - Operating as a gym and arranged over first floor with ground floor access off Library Place. The accommodation is fitted-out as an open plan gym with changing facilities and WC

Unit 4 - Occupied by a Chiropractic and arranged over ground floor only. Comprises partitioned treatment rooms along with staff kitchen and WC

Unit 4a - Residential flat comprising an open-plan living room, kitchen, one bedroom and shower room

Unit 5 - Trading as a hair salon over ground and first floor. The ground floor provides an open plan salon area with treatment room to the rear. The first floor is arranged as a staff room with storage and WC

Unit 6 - Currently vacant, arranged as an open plan retail unit over ground and first floor with WC to the first floor

Unit 7 - Currently vacant, arranged as an open plan retail unit over ground and first floor with WC to the first floor

The current passing rent is £58,490 p.a. with two retail units vacant.

There is the potential to increase rental income to circa £94,400 p.a. through lease regears and letting of vacant units.

The arcade is being listed as POA (price on application).

For more information, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/127601096