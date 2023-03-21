A member of the public approached a community support officer in Hanbury Road, Bargoed, to report the suspicious van.

The vehicle was located in the in Bargoed yesterday, Monday.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "A community support officer was approached by a member of the public in Hanbury Road, Bargoed, to report a suspicious van parked on the road on Monday, March 20.

"The van is believed to be stolen and was later recovered."

In a tweet the force said that enquiries are still ongoing.