POLICE have located and seized a suspected stolen van.
A member of the public approached a community support officer in Hanbury Road, Bargoed, to report the suspicious van.
The vehicle was located in the in Bargoed yesterday, Monday.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "A community support officer was approached by a member of the public in Hanbury Road, Bargoed, to report a suspicious van parked on the road on Monday, March 20.
"The van is believed to be stolen and was later recovered."
In a tweet the force said that enquiries are still ongoing.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here