A DRIVER appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court today accused of killing a man and a woman after a fatal crash last Friday night.
Michael Saltmarsh, 48, has been charged with causing the death of Wendy Gay, 67, and David Gay, 58, by dangerous driving on Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly.
The alleged offences are claimed to have taken place at around 7.50pm on March 17.
The defendant is also charged with failing to stop.
Saltmarsh, of Station Terrace, Caerphilly, is due to appear before the crown court next month on April 17.
He was granted conditional bail.
