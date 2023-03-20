Thanks to the help of the National Grid, South Wales Police discovered the factory which contained plants with an estimated street value of £3million.

In a statement, South Wales Police Vale of Glamorgan branch said: “Barry and Vale NPT, with the help of National Grid, located one of the largest cannabis factories in Barry in recent years.

“Street value of the plants alone is £3,000,000.”

Police say the discovery is one of the biggest in years

Millions of pounds of cannabis was seized

The Vale of Glamorgan Council enforcement officers were impressed with the find saying: “Fantastic work by our partners South Wales Police Vale of Glamorgan. Thank you!”

Police went on to say if you suspect that someone is growing cannabis, report it.