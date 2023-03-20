Calum Young, 29, kept on speeding through the Ystrad Mynach and Llanbradach areas of Caerphilly despite having all his tyres punctured with a stinger device.

Two police cars ended up pursuing him last summer, Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court was told.

Jac Brown, prosecuting, said “When the defendant was arrested, he was very upset and told police officers, ‘I’m sorry, I could have killed someone.”

PC Gavin Jones was on duty in an unmarked police car and knew that Young was banned from driving when he spotted him near the Coopers Arms pub in Ystrad Mynach.

The defendant had a female passenger in his Seat Leon car when he “narrowly missed an oncoming vehicle” after going the wrong way down a dual carriageway and a roundabout.

“The officers pursued him through hairpin bends and at one point he overtook two other vehicles while with deflated tyres by going over a solid white line and he once again travelled through a red,” Mr Brown added.

Young, formerly of Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, admitted dangerous driving, drug driving, drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The offences were committed at just after 7pm on Monday, July 18 last year.

The defendant has nine previous convictions for 23 offences, including similar matters.

He is also serving a 10-year jail term that was imposed in November 2022 for grievous bodily harm with intent.

Tabitha Walker representing Young asked the court to take into account her client’s early guilty pleas.

She also asked for Young’s sentence to run concurrently with his current prison term.

Young, of Grays Gardens, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, will be sentenced later this week.

He was remanded in custody.