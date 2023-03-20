AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after a group of boys set fire to a train carriage heading to Newport.
The incident happened at around 11.25 on March 18.
British Transport Police say they were called to train near Crosskeys station.
There was a report that a group of boys had lit a fire on board.
"Rail staff extinguished the fire and officers removed six boys from the train," a BTP spokesperson said.
"Four were returned to their home addresses by a parent, and the remaining two by our officers.
"Their details were taken, and enquiries are ongoing.’”
