The incident happened at around 11.25 on March 18.

British Transport Police say they were called to train near Crosskeys station.

There was a report that a group of boys had lit a fire on board.

"Rail staff extinguished the fire and officers removed six boys from the train," a BTP spokesperson said.

"Four were returned to their home addresses by a parent, and the remaining two by our officers.

"Their details were taken, and enquiries are ongoing.’”