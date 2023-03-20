Your friend might send you a WhatsApp message; you would like to read it but don't want to respond right away.

So how do you get a look without the double blue ticks appearing?

According to AirDroid 'can I read a Whatsapp message without opening it?' is a commonly asked question online.

And the answer is yes, there is.

AirDroid shares five easy ways to read a WhatsApp message without opening it:

How to read a WhatsApp message without opening it

1. Read WhatsApp Messages through the notification bar

Success rate: 70%

Difficulty: Easy

Most of us are aware that without opening an app, we can receive messages from notifications about any update in an app - including WhatsApp.

It is only when the WhatsApp app is opened to see messages that the blue ticks appear.

Hence, you may use this feature to view WhatsApp messages without opening the chat.

The steps to follow to use Notifications to read WhatsApp messages without opening the chat include:

Step 1. Open your WhatsApp app.

Step 2. Navigate to Settings.

Step 3. Locate Notifications and turn on Show Notifications and Show Preview by scrolling down.

Step 4. Now exit the app. You may now access the WhatsApp messages by swiping down the notification panel.

NOTE: You cannot access any media items, including pictures and videos.

2. Read WhatsApp Messages with iPhone 3D Touch

Success rate: 70%

Difficulty: Easy

There are various ways you can read a WhatsApp message without opening it. (Image: Canva)

Step 1. Launch WhatsApp chats, but avoid entering any specific conversation.

Step 2. To view unread messages in a chat, tap and hold the chat for a moment.

Step 3. A peeling window will appear, so you may peek in on the discussion without opening it.

Step 4. It is indicated that to close the window, you must tap outside of it; otherwise, the discussion will open, triggering read receipt status.

NOTE: You must have an iPhone 6s or a later model to do this method.

Also, Android phones cannot support this method.

Because this method displays a screen preview, if there is more data to display than screen space, you won't be able to see all the unread messages.

3. Read WhatsApp Messages from Widgets

Success rate: 80%

Difficulty: Medium

This method will mean you no longer need to open a WhatsApp chat to read the messages. Your previous (unread) messages will also be accessible to you.

Step 1. Long-press the home screen of your smartphone to bring up a menu page.

Step 2. Tap Widgets and locate the WhatsApp shortcut.

Step 3. Various WhatsApp widgets will be provided. You must click the "4 x 1 WhatsApp" widget.

Step 4. Drag that widget from the menu screen and drop it on any of your home pages. You can long-press the widget once you've added it to your screen to make it bigger.

the most relatable family group chat https://t.co/jWFcSUyCmJ — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 9, 2023

Be aware that tapping on any chats (on the widget) will load that chat and notify the sender that you have read their messages.

The only limitation is, you can only read text messages; you cannot access any images, audio, videos, or voice messages this way.

4. Read WhatsApp Messages from WhatsApp Web

Success rate: 90%

Difficulty: Easy

You need to link your WhatsApp account to WhatsApp web on your device's web browser.

When you log into your WhatsApp account, it will remain linked so that you can access the synchronized encrypted WhatsApp chats whenever you open WhatsApp Web.

To do this:

Step 1. Visit "web.whatsapp.com" in the web browser on your device.

Step 2. Open the WhatsApp app on your phone. In the top right corner, click the three dots icon.

Step 3. Navigate to Linked Devices and select "Link A Device."

Step 4. Using your WhatsApp app, scan the QR code displayed on the WhatsApp web on your device. It will connect your WhatsApp account to WhatsApp on your computer.

You can read a WhatsApp Messages from WhatsApp Web (Image: Canva)

Now, whenever you use WhatsApp Web on your smartphone, all of your synced encrypted WhatsApp messages will be visible.

Without launching the chat, users may effortlessly read WhatsApp messages on the web. When you receive a message over WhatsApp Web, you must move the cursor over the conversation. A floating notice will then appear for you.

You won't need to open the chat to see the most recent message on the web version if you do it this way.

However, you can only see the most recent messages—not the older ones.

5. Read WhatsApp Messages with a Third-party Tool

Success rate: 100%

Difficulty: Easy

An app that is being used in addition to the one you are actively interacting with is referred to as a third-party app.

The ideal method for decrypting text messages is to use a specialised WhatsApp monitoring app.

By doing this you can access WhatsApp conversations from your account on your smartphone.

To access encrypted WhatsApp chats remotely and covertly, you should consider using AirDroid Parental Control.

In real-time, encrypted incoming WhatsApp messages are synced with the AirDroid for the WhatsApp web server.

As a result, you don't need to launch the WhatsApp app to view the most recent messages.

From the Dashboard of AirDroid Parental Control, you can access all incoming WhatsApp messages in Notification.

You will also be able to monitor WhatsApp activities by showing the screen of the target phone on yours.

Here are the instructions to follow if you want to use AirDroid for WhatsApp to see encrypted text messages on an Android device.

Step 1. Install AirDroid Parental Control

Download and install AirDroid Parental Control on your phone.

Step 2. Register Your Account

Create an AirDroid Parental Control account. After creating an account, you can log into the program.

Step 3. Install AirDroid Kids

Install AirDroid Kids on the target phone and launch it.

Step 4. Begin Reading WhatsApp Messages with Seen

To view the encrypted WhatsApp messages, launch AirDroid Parental Control and go to Dashboard > Notifications, search WhatsApp or tap Screen Mirror to see kid’s live screen.