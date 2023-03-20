As brand Chicago Town has launched a special competition that gives pizza-obsessed Brits the chance to win yummy food and the ultimate behind-the-scenes pizza experience.

Winners will be able to gain exclusive access and be part of Chicago Town’s pizza development process whilst getting to create a Deep Dish pizza and sampling some of the newest flavours.

Along with the chance to try the brand's new Deep Dish range, winners can also get free pizza for an entire year and travel to a luxury overnight stay and an evening meal in Manchester.

Pizza (Image: Chicago Town Pizza)

Rachel Bradshaw, Marketing Manager at Chicago Town, said: “Exciting flavours and pizza that is inspired by the true spirit of Chicago is at the heart of what we do, and our Deep Dish range already offers some of the most unique flavour combinations around and so we’re incredibly excited to give our pizza fans the chance to get involved and have their say in an immersive pizza tasting experience of our new potential Deep Dish flavours”

But if you want to put in you're chance to win the competition, you'll need to be quick as the competition closes in less than two weeks.

The competition closes on Sunday, April 2 and if you want to enter you can apply via the website.