Ahead of the start of the event in the Muslim calendar, we thought we'd break down some common questions.

From what Ramadan is, when it is taking place this year and how it is celebrated.

What is Ramadan?





Taking place over a month Ramadam sees Muslims not eat or drink during the hours of daylight.

As the organisation, Muslim Hands says: "Ramadan is a month of fasting and abstaining from things considered to be impure for the mind and body.

"Those partaking in Ramadan abstain from food, drink and impure thoughts between the hours of sunrise (Fajr) and sunset, allowing them instead to focus on prayer and connecting with Allah (SWT)."

Why do people take part in Ramadan?





Many take part in the fasting of Ramadan as a way to experience and have an understanding of "the pain and suffering of millions around the world who live their lives in poverty and famine" according to Muslim Hands.

They also share that it is a way to be more grounded and grateful for what they have.

When is Ramadan?

The date for Ramadan changes every year as the Islamic calendar follows the phases of the moon, known as the lunar cycle.

That means that in 2023, Ramadan will start on Wednesday, March 22 when the moon can be seen in Mecca, the holiest city in Islam.

Ramadan will last 30 days ending on Friday, April 21 when Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated.

What is Eid al-Fitr?





Eid al-Fitr is marked at the end of Ramadan and means "the Festival of the Breaking of the Fast".

It marks not only the end of fasting but sees Muslims thank Allah for giving them strength during the month.

Mosques hold services and special meals seeing many wear their finest clothes and give gifts to children, as well as giving money to charity.