Daniel Orringe, 23, admitted being responsible for killing 64-year-old pedestrian Ladine Mitchell in Cwmbran last year after hitting her in a Citroen C1 car.

The victim later died in hospital after the collision on Commercial Road in the Pontnewydd area of the town just after 4pm on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Two months later, on Wednesday, July 20, police returned to the scene to continue their investigation.

At Newport Magistrates’ Court, Orringe, of Edinburgh Close, Greenmedow, Cwmbran was sentenced to a 12-month community order and told to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant was banned from driving for 12 months and has to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.