POLICE have launched a missing persons search for a Gwent schoolgirl.
Brooke Lowman was last seen on Sunday, March 19 at her home address in Llangwm, Usk at around 5am.
Gwent Police said officers are concerned for the welfare of the 14-year-old.
She is described as around 5 ft 4 in (162cm) tall, of slim build, and with brown hair, often worn in a ponytail.
She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey jogging bottoms and white Converse shoes.
Brooke has links to the Abertillery, Newport and Torfaen areas.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should call Gwent Police on 101 or send the force a direct message on social media, quoting 2300088355.
Brooke is also urged to get in touch with the police to confirm that she is safe and well.
