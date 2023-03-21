Leigh Sulway, 34, from Pontypool was convicted following a trial at Newport Magistrates’ Court of stalking involving fear of violence.

The offence was committed between January 25 and March 2.

Sulway, of Blue Boar, Talywain was sent to prison for 28 weeks.

The defendant was also ordered to pay his victim £300 in compensation and made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact her.