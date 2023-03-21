Launching next Wednesday, March 29, Winning Sips will give McDonalds customers the chance to win prizes including £10,000 cash, menu favourites and limited-edition merch including bucket hats, towels and Coca-Cola glasses when purchasing a medium or large soft drink.

Ahead of the return of Monopoly at McDonald’s later this year, set to offer more prizes than ever, Winning Sips is set to get customers bubbling with excitement this spring.

How to enter

It’s easy. Whether you like a Diet Coke, a Sprite or a Vanilla Milkshake, every sip of any medium or large soft drink will unlock a prize.

Simply purchase your drink of choice and peel the sticker on the front of your cup to find out if you’re a lucky instant winner or have an App Play game piece.

When customers peel an App Play game piece, they will need to scan their code in the McDonald’s App to be in with the chance of winning.

App Play is available on the McDonald’s App and customers can take part by downloading via Google Play or the Apple App Store.

McDonald's new peel to win promotion, Winning Sips, will be launched on Wednesday, March 29. (Image: Canva)

Purchase of the following soft drinks is required to take part in Winning Sips: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Sprite Zero, Coca-Cola Classic, Fanta Orange, Oasis, chocolate milkshake, strawberry milkshake, banana milkshake and vanilla milkshake.

List of prizes

There are 17 million instant win and app prizes up for grabs.

There are millions of prizes to be won in McDonald's Winning Sips promotion. (Image: Canva)

The full list of prizes included in McDonald's Winning Sip are:

£200 cash

£100

£50

£20

£10

£5

Sausage and Egg McMuffin

Hash Brown

6x Chicken McNuggets

Cheeseburger

McPlant

Fruit Bag

McFlurry

Apple Pue

Sugar Donut

Regular McCafe hot drink

Medium Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Medium Milkshake

Coca-Cola Glasses

McDonald's branded socks

McDonald's branded towel

McDonald's bucket hat

£10,000 cash (prize draw)

Customers who peel to play will also automatically be entered into a prize draw for the opportunity to receive one of ten cash prizes of a whopping £10,000.