A MAN will go on trial this summer after he pleaded not guilty to robbery.
Kyle Fairfax, 35, from Newport is accused of robbing Christopher Morgan of jewellery and a wallet in the city on January 13.
The defendant denied the allegation after appearing before Newport Crown Court.
Kyle Fairfax, of Sickert Close, is due to go on trial on August 14.
He was remanded in custody.
