WETHERSPOONS is offering pints of selected beers for just £2.15 in pubs across the UK for a limited time only.
The offer starts this week and applies across all 844 Wetherspoon pubs in the UK.
A selection of 30 ales will be available for £2.15 a pint from Wednesday, March 22 until Sunday, April 2.
The offer is part of the pub chain’s Real Ale Festival, with vegan and gluten free beers also included in the deal.
This is the full list of ales included in the deal:
- Robinsons Brewery, Citra Pale Ale 3.4% ABV;
- Rooster’s Brewery, Blind Jack 3.7% ABV;
- Wainwright, Amber 4.0% ABV;
- Butcombe Brewery, Vincent 4.0% ABV;
- JW Lees Brewery, Vanilla Cream Pale 4.0% ABV;
- Vale Brewery, Brass Monkey 4.0% ABV;
- Exmoor Ales, Upside Brown 4.2% ABV;
- Hook Norton Brewery, Merula Stout 4.2% ABV;
- Theakston Brewery, Double Cross IPA 4.2% ABV;
- Adnams Brewery, Extra 4.3% ABV;
- Daleside Brewery, Seafever 4.3% ABV;
- Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery, 1822 4.3% ABV;
- Greene King Brewery, Spring Break 4.4% ABV;
- Sudwerk Brewery, Reeds Ale 4.4% ABV;
- Glamorgan Brewery, Fresh 4.5% ABV;
- Redemption Brewery, Steam 4.5% ABV;
- Brombeer Compagnie, Freddy Export 4.6% ABV;
- Titanic Brewery, EBA 4.6% ABV;
- Cairngorm Brewery, White Lady 4.7% ABV;
- Orkney Brewery, Cliff Edge 4.7% ABV;
- Liberation Brewery, Defiant ESB 4.8% ABV;
- Moorhouse’s Brewery, Totemic 4.8% ABV;
- Saltaire Brewery, Triple Choc 4.8% ABV;
- Batemans Brewery, Spring Breeze 5.0% ABV;
- Hawkshead Brewery, Five Hop 5.0% ABV;
- Nethergate Brewery, Umbel Magna 5.0% ABV;
- Sambrook’s Brewery, Valhalla 5.0% ABV;
- Oakham Ales, Buckle Up! 5.2% ABV;
- Otter Brewery, Head 5.8% ABV;
- Cambridge Brewing, Flower Child IPA 6.0% ABV.
However, prices may differ depending on your location, though the average price is expected to be less than £3.
All the selected ales can be ordered at the bar or via the Wetherspoons app.
Wetherspoons pubs in Gwent:
- Newport: The Godfrey Morgan, Chepstow Road
- Newport: The John Wallace Linton, Cambrian Centre
- Abergavenny: The Coliseum, Lion Street
- Abertillery: The Pontlottyn, Somerset Street
- Blackwood: The Wyndham Arms, Dunraven Place
- Caerphilly: The Malcolm Uphill, Cardiff Road
- Chepstow: The Bell Hanger, St Mary Street
- Cwmbran: The John Fielding, Caradoc Road
- Ebbw Vale: The Picture House, Market Street
- Monmouth: The King’s Head, Agincourt Square
- Tredegar: The Olympia, Morgan Street
