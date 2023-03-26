DO YOU grow tired of people telling you that life isn’t a fairy tale?

This property, which is being marketed by Fine & Country, paints a different picture, with enchanting gardens, three acres of land, and panoramic views of the countryside.

This four-bedroom detached home is within the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, with views to the Black Mountains and the Sugar Loaf.

Wandering through the private garden, people can enjoy a stroll through a bluebell carpeted wood surrounded by wildlife.

Alternatively, there are many routes through the mature gardens with the property also boasting an orchard, a vegetable plot, and two wildlife meadows which have been recognised by Gwent Wildlife Trust as a Local Wildlife Site.

A babbling brook, with a classic stone bridge, adds some extra magic to this enchanting outdoor space.

Along with an abundance of nature, there is an open-air swimming pool (heated by an air source heat pump) plus a patio and lawn – ideal for entertaining guests and al fresco dining.

There is also an elevated garden terrace at the front of the property, along with practical features such as:

  • Ample parking;
  • A double garage;
  • A mini greenhouse.

The house itself is light and spacious offering spectacular views from various windows - and a first floor balcony with French doors.

There are three reception rooms. The snug is a "room with a view" along with the formal dining room which has an archway to the large lounge.

The lounge boasts a fireplace which houses a Jotul wood burning stove.

The kitchen is well-equipped with classic country-style complementing the ceiling beams. There is space for a table and chairs within this room.

On the ground floor there is also a rear hall with a boiler and tumble dryer, a toilet, and a utility room.

A games room, currently used as storage space, oozes with potential. It could be used as a garden room as it has French doors to outside.

Upstairs is accessible through an open tread staircase which leads to a galleried landing.

The enormous master bedrooms - which was originally two rooms - runs from the front to the back of the property.

It includes a sitting area under the window, a dressing area with fitted wadrobes, and an ensuite bathroom.

There are a further three double bedrooms (pictured in the gallery at the top of this page) and a family bathroom.

The listing is available online at bit.ly/3yTL0KV