Jermaine Davies, 26, and Leroy Allen, 38, had confronted each other on Medway Court in the Bettws area of the city.

No one was injured in the incident Cardiff Crown Court was told.

But Cat Jones, prosecuting, said: “There was a risk to the public that the situation could have escalated.”

Davies, of Tone Square Bettws, Newport pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in public.

Allen, of Leach Road, Bettws, Newport, admitted possession of an axe in public.

MORE NEWS: Man, 23, sentenced for causing death of woman by careless driving

The offences took place on December 17, 2020.

The judge, Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas, told Davies: “You have previous convictions which are relevant and you have very serious ones in fact.

“When you were a juvenile you were in possession of a bladed article which was on school premises.

“You also have relevant more recent previous convictions for offences of public disorder and also in 2014 there was very serious offence again when you were young in relation to a robbery.”

David Pinnell representing Allen said: “His behaviour was totally inexcusable.

“This should never have happened.”

His barrister added that his client was a hard-working father who is employed as a courier delivering for Uber Eats.

Allen had carried the axe in a rucksack when he was in public, the court was told.

Davies, who was represented by Byron Broadstock, had already served three months in jail for this offence after being remanded in custody.

He had also suffered problems with drug misuse.

Allen was jailed for nine months but that sentence was suspended for two years.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must complete 19 sessions of a “Thinking Skills” programme.

Allen was sent to prison for nine months but that sentence was also suspended for two years.

He must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Both defendants will have to pay a victim surcharge.