Located at Unit 31 Castle Court Shopping Centre in Caerphilly, Lauren and Michelle Evans opened ice cream shop Fablas on Monday, March 20 - despite Lauren having given birth to baby Mae just eight weeks ago.

The duo started their business in Cowbridge in 2016 and have gone on to open parlours in Porthcawl and Caerphilly – Fablas are set to open their fourth store in Penarth next week.

Michelle and Lauren Evans (Image: Fablas)

Michelle and Lauren Evans. Picture: Fablas

Daughter Lauren said: “I love working with mum, we have come so far in seven years.

“We have grown year on year and am very proud of us as a team of women.

“There is no limit to what we, as woman can achieve, we came into the ice cream world complete novices, but with our passion, drive and love for our brand we have come a long way in a short time.

Fablas' Caerphilly counter (Image: Fablas)

Fablas' Caerphilly counter. Picture: Fablas

“The Caerphilly store has been a long time coming, we got the keys over a year ago and since then we have been refurbishing the shop.

“The response has been incredible, and we believe it is a welcome addition to Caerphilly.”

The parlour sources ingredients from local Welsh businesses, their ice cream and milk are supplied by dairy farm Ty Tanglwyst, in Porthcawl.

Three generations - Lauren, Michelle and baby Mae (Image: Fablas)

Three generations - Lauren, Michelle and baby Mae. Picture: Fablas

Lauren who makes the ice cream adds all the ingredients by hand which is then poured into a batch freezer where the churning process begins, once the ice cream has reached optimum temperature it is then transferred into Napoli pans (large tubs) or take-home tubs.

The ice cream is then hand finished with ripples and inclusions.

Fablas ice-cream (Image: Fablas)

Fablas ice-cream. Picture: Fablas

Lauren said: “We produce all the ice-cream in house.

“It is a traditional ice-cream house.

“We have 120 flavours available, and you can have 24 flavours at any given time.”

Outside the Caerphilly store (Image: Fablas)

Outside the Caerphilly store. Picture: Fablas

The parlour sells a variety of sweet treats including ice cream, sundaes, cakes, waffles, pancakes and milkshakes.

Fablas is currently open 11am-6pm seven days a week, however the parlour hopes to increase their hours in the summer months and give people in the area something to go to in the evenings.