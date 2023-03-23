Albion Rovers U15 girls coach Jason Kelly, along with Stagecoach driver Mohammad Ismail, jumped into action when a man suffered a suspected cardiac arrest in the back of his daughter's car.

Mr Ismail, put the man into the recovery position and followed emergency service guidance over the phone, while Mr Kelly - known as 'Jacko' - used his Football Association of Wales first aid training that helped save the man’s life.

Thankfully the man is now recovering, and Albion Rovers has said the incident highlights the importance of football clubs having access to life-saving defibrillators.

Sarah Yemm, a club secretary of Albion Rovers said: “Our U8s were playing a match at the time and Jacko saw help was needed and ran over.

Mr Ismail helped save an elderly gentleman's life. Picture: Peter Barker

“As a club our standards are that all coaches have up to date Football Association of Wales first aid training.

“Not only does this highlight the importance of being trained in first aid, but cements the importance of every football club having their own defibrillator.

“Jacko’s training and knowledge allowed him to perform CPR which paramedics confirmed saved the man’s life.

“The bus driver had to run across a very busy road with five lanes of traffic to get a defibrillator from the fire station.

“A few minutes running to get the defibrillator not only can cause an incident in itself, but having one at the club could save valuable minutes can sometimes be the difference between life or death. Well done Jacko for helping save the man's life.”

Albion Rovers FC coach performed life saving CPR to save a man suffering from a cardiac arrest. Picture: Albion Rovers FC

Mr Ismail has also been praised by his employer for his quick actions.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach South Wales said: “We can confirm that Mohammed Ismail, a relief duty manager in the Stagecoach Cwmbran depot performed CPR on an elderly gentleman and saved his life.

“Mohammed was driving Service 23 and was stationary in Kimberly Park, Malpas waiting for the fire service to pass when a female approached the bus and shouted for help as her elderly father had collapsed and was unconscious in the back of her vehicle.

"Mohammed put the gentleman into the recovery position and followed the emergency service guidance over the phone which allowed the man to regain consciousness before the ambulance arrived shortly after.

“Both the family of the gentleman and the emergency services thanked Mohammed for his heroic actions."

The scene where both men helped save a life. Picture: Google

Mark Rogers, operations manager at the Cwmbran depot added: "We are extremely proud of Mohammed, his brave actions truly embody our brand values - we care, and we do the right thing.

"We will be recognising this internally. We wish the gentleman a speedy recovery."