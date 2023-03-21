The alleged offence was reported to an officer on patrol in the city and is believed to have taken place in High Street between 4am and 5am on Sunday, March 19.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said "a 26-year-old woman is currently received support from specially-trained officers".

The force has now appealed for information which could help the investigation.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300088315," the police spokesperson said.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."

Witness reported seeing a police officer standing guard in High Street later on Sunday morning.