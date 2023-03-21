IT'S finally spring and there are signs all around that Gwent is starting to bloom.

Members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have been out and about capturing some great images to show sunny days are on the way. Join our camerac club here.

South Wales Argus: BUSY: Marilyn Jones Barnett spotted this been keeping busy in Llanover

South Wales Argus: SUNNY: Blue sky behind Tintern Abbey captured by Jim Cousins

South Wales Argus: BABY: How cute is this tiny calf captured by Matthew John Morris?

South Wales Argus: ADORABLE: A lamb cuddles in to its mother in New Inn. Picture by Fiona Rees

South Wales Argus: WARMTH: A swan with her cygnets captured by Sue Manning

South Wales Argus: HERITAGE: The waterfalls of Pwll-Du captured by Ben Rowlands

South Wales Argus: LIFE: Wendy Lewis captured this tree starting to blossom

South Wales Argus: BLOOM: This carpet of daffodils on the Ridgeway in Newport was captured by Sian McDermott

