Stagecoach has announced the X15 between Ebbw Vale and Brynmawr will no longer operate from Sunday, April 2.

The company is instead advising customers to use the fflecsi Blaenau Gwent service, which covers journeys between Ebbw Vale and Brynmawr.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach South Wales said: "Any customers wishing to travel from Ebbw Vale to Brynmawr can use Stagecoach Service 78 or fflecsi Blaenau Gwent services.

“Fflecsi can be booked on demand using the fflecsi app or by calling 0300 234 0300.”

According to Stagecoach the company is working 'closely with the Welsh Government and local authorities to maintain the widest network of services possible.'

Stagecoach has made improvements to their 55 and 55S services in the Blackwood areas.

Bus services 55 will serve Foxgloves and Rogerstone Morrisons, journeys into Newport will operate via Stow Hill and journeys out of Newport will operate via Caerau road.

Students at Risca Comprehensive school will be able to get the new 55S service from Pontymister Car Park at 08.40am.