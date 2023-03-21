Reed Domingo appeared on ITV's This Morning the show yesterday.

He explained how he turned to crime after he and his then-wife Patrice underwent nine rounds of IVF treatment - costing more than $250,000.

They were living in the USA at the time.

Domingo is a convicted bank robber, born and raised in Abergavenny to South African parents.

Speaking on This Morning, he said: "We are both healthy individuals so it was supposed to be one time and that was it.

"Each round of IVF costs approximately $15,000 and we did it nine times."

The couple ended up liquidating their assets and remortgaging their house before Domingo settled on the idea of bank robbery to pay off the IVF debt.

"It's absolutely crazy and I never, ever thought I would find myself in that situation," he said.

"I was working for a bank by this time. I went through bank training that told me what you had to do in the event of a bank robbery.

"It was that training combined with all the pressure that made me think that was the solution."

Working as a programmer, Domingo said he would take his lunch break at 10am, rob a bank, eat some food and the return to work for the rest of his shift.

He earned the name the 'Easy rider bandit' by the FBI, eventually being sentenced to 46 months in prison for his crimes.

He was extradited to the UK upon his release and was followed by his wife.

The pair have since separated - Domingo's wife and daughter, now four, live in the USA.