The banking giant announced 114 branch closures last November – including its Abergavenny branch in Frogmore Street.

It has now applied to Monmouthshire County Council for planning permission to remove the external ‘hole in the wall’ style cash machine and all signage and marketing from the branch, which is due to close for the final time on April 18.

A report by the planning department, which has approved the application states: “The proposals will significantly improve the visual appearance of the building.”

The report states this is because: “The works are essentially to restore the former appearance at façade by removal of modern equipment and branding, which will be of benefit to its form. As such this building making a particularly positive contribution, the Conservation Area and setting of listed buildings nearby are preserved by the works.”

Following the removal of the external ATM cash machine the glazing will be replaced to match the existing window details. Some minor ‘making good’ repairs will also be carried out externally where signage has been removed.

The front door and access to the building will remain as they are.

HSBC was given permission to fit a new cash point at the branch in October last year. It had originally wanted to fit a CCTV camera as well but dropped the proposals due to objections from the council’s heritage officer.

The report says any future change of use of the building would require a new planning application.