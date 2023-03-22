The hall, in Tintern, is within the village’s conservation area and close to the Abbey which was founded in 1132.

Monmouthshire County Council planners said the three metre wide and 2.2m high galvanised steel shed, which will be positioned against a retaining wall which is also the Precinct Wall of Tintern Abbey, and painted olive green will be “well screened” so as not to impact the character of the area.

The part of the land it will be sited on is currently covered by shrubs and the planning report said it wouldn’t impact on recreational use, including the nearby cricket pitch, or cause a loss of any parking spaces within the village hall grounds.